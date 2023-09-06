India report : Indian capital city gears up to host G20 Summit

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summit
- Delhi, the Indian capital city, prepares to host the G20 Summit this month
- US President Joe Biden all set to visit India on 7 Sept for G20 Summit
- Opposition leaders slam the ruling government over 'President of Bharat' G20 invite
- Indian government must clarify agenda of special session, says opposition
- UN Report on Manipur (northeast) angers Modi government, calls comments 'misleading'
