India report : Indian capital city gears up to host G20 Summit

'Bharat Mandapam' The International Convention Centre, venue for the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi, India - 5 Sept 2023

The International Convention Centre, venue for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to be held this month, in New Delhi. (Photo by Prabhat Mehrotra / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 6/08/2023

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summit
  • Delhi, the Indian capital city, prepares to host the G20 Summit this month
  • US President Joe Biden all set to visit India on 7 Sept for G20 Summit
  • Opposition leaders slam the ruling government over 'President of Bharat' G20 invite
  • Indian government must clarify agenda of special session, says opposition
  • UN Report on Manipur (northeast) angers Modi government, calls comments 'misleading'
'India set to champion developing nations within G20': High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra

SBS Hindi

05/09/202306:54
Bollywood star Sushmita Sen's 'Taali' garners praise for challenging stereotypes

SBS Hindi

06/09/202316:38
Is buying a house becoming increasingly challenging for Australians?

SBS Hindi

05/09/202305:19
