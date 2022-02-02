SBS Hindi

India report: Indian Finance Minister presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in parliament

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament on Tuesday, February 1. Source: AAP Image/Salman Ali/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA\

Published 2 February 2022 at 4:05pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi report from India: Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022 in parliament; Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to launch digital currency; Opposition slams the budget while India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) hails it as a people-friendly; Maharashtra, the western Indian state, eases curbs as Covid-19 cases fall.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

