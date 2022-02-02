India report: Indian Finance Minister presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in parliament

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament on Tuesday, February 1. Source: AAP Image/Salman Ali/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA\
Published 2 February 2022 at 4:05pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi report from India: Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022 in parliament; Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to launch digital currency; Opposition slams the budget while India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) hails it as a people-friendly; Maharashtra, the western Indian state, eases curbs as Covid-19 cases fall.
