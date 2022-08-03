India report: Indian Finance Minister says domestic currency strong despite challenges

- Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Indian Rupee strong despite challenges
- India, Maldives sign six pacts; widen defence partnership
- Indian opposition party ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian Parliament
- The southern Indian state of Kerala reports 5th case of monkeypox, Eight cases in India so far
