SBS Hindi

India report: Indian Finance Minister says domestic currency strong despite challenges

SBS Hindi

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: AAP Image/Sonny Tumbelaka/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 August 2022 at 3:36pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 03/08/2022

Published 3 August 2022 at 3:36pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
  • Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Indian Rupee strong despite challenges
  • India, Maldives sign six pacts; widen defence partnership
  • Indian opposition party ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian Parliament
  • The southern Indian state of Kerala reports 5th case of monkeypox, Eight cases in India so far

    Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 
    Tune into
    SBS Hindi
    at 5 pm every day and follow us on
    Facebook
    and
    Twitter.
LISTEN TO
hindi_010822_pizza-chef.mp3 image

Meet Gagan Bhatnagar, the chef behind Australia's 'best pizza'

SBS Hindi

03/08/202211:07
LISTEN TO
hindi_01082022_zaneta.mp3 image

‘A woman of colour in steel-capped boots’: Zaneta Mascarenhas’s journey from engineer to MP

SBS Hindi

01/08/202213:34
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
hindi_260722_live_theatre_plays_directed_by_saba_zaidi_abdi_revised.mp3 image

Theatre performances of 'Dozakh' and 'Mughal Bachcha' evoked nostalgia

SBS Hindi

02/08/202210:18
Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'