SBS Hindi

India report: Indian government extends Covid restrictions

SBS Hindi

India report

Resident doctors in the Indian capital city of New Delhi protesting on 28 December 2021. Source: AAP Image/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2021 at 2:43pm
By Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi report from India: Indian government extends COVID-19 related restrictions as new coronavirus cases spike; Resident doctors in the Indian capital city of New Delhi may call off their strike today and more.

Published 29 December 2021 at 2:43pm
By Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics