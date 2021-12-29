India report: Indian government extends Covid restrictions

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Resident doctors in the Indian capital city of New Delhi protesting on 28 December 2021. Source: AAP Image/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA
Published 29 December 2021 at 2:43pm
By Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi report from India: Indian government extends COVID-19 related restrictions as new coronavirus cases spike; Resident doctors in the Indian capital city of New Delhi may call off their strike today and more.
Published 29 December 2021 at 2:43pm
By Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS
Share