India report : Indian government renames Mughal Gardens as Amrit Udyan

- Indian government changes the name of the world-famous Mughal Gardens to Amrit Udyan.
- Republic Day celebrations end with the playing of tunes based on Shastriya Ragas by the Army bands at the Beating Retreat ceremony.
- India's main opposition party Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra culminates with the hoisting of the tricolour in Srinagar's Lal Chowk (north India)
- Indian cricket fans get a double bonanza as Indian girls lift the Under 19 T20 World Cup; Men in blue beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second T20 match
LISTEN TO
The Australian of the Year Awards winners announced
SBS Hindi
26/01/202311:00
LISTEN TO
Russian-speaking siblings share their passion for Hindi
SBS Hindi
10/01/202304:36
LISTEN TO
Indian consulate in Sydney celebrates 74th Republic day
SBS Hindi
27/01/202317:16