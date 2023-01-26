India report : Indian government renames Mughal Gardens as Amrit Udyan

INDIA MUGHAL GARDEN

Mughal Gardens of the Indian presidential palace is in New Delhi, India, 13 February 2015. Source: EPA / RAJAT GUPTA/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 30/01/2023

  • Indian government changes the name of the world-famous Mughal Gardens to Amrit Udyan. 
  •  Republic Day celebrations end with the playing of tunes based on Shastriya Ragas by the Army bands at the Beating Retreat ceremony.
  •  India's main opposition party Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra culminates with the hoisting of the tricolour in Srinagar's Lal Chowk (north India)
  • Indian cricket fans get a double bonanza as Indian girls lift the Under 19 T20 World Cup; Men in blue beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second T20 match
LISTEN TO
Hindi_260123_Australian of the year 2023 image

The Australian of the Year Awards winners announced

SBS Hindi

26/01/202311:00
LISTEN TO
Hindi_100123_Anjali Kamble image

Russian-speaking siblings share their passion for Hindi

SBS Hindi

10/01/202304:36
LISTEN TO
Hindi_270123_Republic day.mp3 image

Indian consulate in Sydney celebrates 74th Republic day

SBS Hindi

27/01/202317:16
