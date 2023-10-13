India report : Indian government launches 'Operation Ajay,' brings back 212 citizens from Israel

India Politics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an event in India. Source: AP / Ajit Solanki/AP/AAP Image

Listen to this latest SBS Hindi news from India. 13/10/2023

  • India reaffirms long-held position of sovereign Palestine
  • First flight under Operation Ajay carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit today
  • Amid diplomatic tensions, Canada opts out of P20 Summit
