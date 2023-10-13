India report : Indian government launches 'Operation Ajay,' brings back 212 citizens from Israel

- India reaffirms long-held position of sovereign Palestine
- First flight under Operation Ajay carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit today
- Amid diplomatic tensions, Canada opts out of P20 Summit
India and Australia forge stronger ties by connecting culture with technological innovations
13/10/202308:22
Permanent residency 2023: NSW extends invitation to skilled professionals in health, education and more
12/10/202306:39
Indian-Australian duo ditches corporate life to embark on a global adventure
11/10/202323:18