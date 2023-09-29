India report : Indian minister Jaishankar holds talks with US Secretary of State amid India-Canada tensions

US India

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at the State Department in Washington. Source: AP / Stephanie Scarbrough/AP/AAPImage

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 29/09/2023

  • India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold talks, amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani separatist
  • The southern Indian state of Karnataka to observe shutdown today over Cauvery Water Dispute
  • Mob tries to attack ancestral house of Manipur (northeast) Chief Minister; security forces foil attempt
  • India's Opposition INDIA bloc's key members, Aam Admi Party and Congress at loggerheads in Punjab (north) over the arrest of Sukhpal Singh Khaira, MLA
