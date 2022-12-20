SBS Hindi

India report : Indian Parliament’s winter session likely to end early

SBS Hindi

India: Statue of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

New Delhi India 05 APRIL 2022, A statue of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, an Indian jurist, economist and Dalit leader who headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India from the Constituent, sits near the Indian Parliament Building in New Delhi, India on Apr. 5, 2022. Credit: Ravi Batra/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2022 at 4:04pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 21/12/2022

Published 21 December 2022 at 4:04pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
  • Indian government asks states to up surveillance in the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases in China
  • Indian Parliament's winter session may end a week early on Friday
  • Bharat Jodo Yatra led by the main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi concludes its Rajasthan leg in west, enters the northern state of Haryana
  • Nepal blacklists 16 Indian pharma companies
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_121222_soccer kids.mp3 image

Meet these young soccer players of Indian subcontinent background in Australia

SBS Hindi

20/12/202208:52
LISTEN TO
Hindi_191222_STEM-superstar.mp3 image

From 'Maccas' to tech superstar: Neelima's long road from odd jobs to stellar IT career

SBS Hindi

20/12/202210:24
LISTEN TO
Hindi_151222_prerna.mp3 image

Personal tragedy drives Prerna to 'bridge the gap' for cancer awareness in South Asian community

SBS Hindi

15/12/202213:14
Share

Latest podcast episodes

socialmedia.jpeg

मिलिए सुनील जगलान से जो जोड़ रहे है लड़कियों को सोशल मीडिया से

SG hard rubbish curb.jpg

How to dispose of hard rubbish without copping a fine

Donate

इस त्योहार के मौसम, कई ऑस्ट्रलियाई परिवारों की खुशियां हैं दान पर निर्भर

Citizenship certificate

26 जनवरी को ही नागरिकता समारोह करना नहीं होगा अनिवार्य