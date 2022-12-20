India report : Indian Parliament’s winter session likely to end early

- Indian government asks states to up surveillance in the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases in China
- Indian Parliament's winter session may end a week early on Friday
- Bharat Jodo Yatra led by the main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi concludes its Rajasthan leg in west, enters the northern state of Haryana
- Nepal blacklists 16 Indian pharma companies
