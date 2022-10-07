SBS Hindi

India report : Indian PM calls for enhanced global cooperation to fight terrorism

Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Source: Twitter

Published 19 October 2022 at 7:57pm, updated 19 October 2022 at 8:00pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 19/10/2022

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for enhanced global cooperation to fight  against terrorism       
  • India's main opposition Congress party to get new president today
  • Ruling Bhartiya Janta Party demands lie detector test for Indian politician Manish Sisodia
  • State government of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu tables probe report in relation to the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's death
