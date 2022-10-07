India report : Indian PM calls for enhanced global cooperation to fight terrorism

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for enhanced global cooperation to fight against terrorism
- India's main opposition Congress party to get new president today
- Ruling Bhartiya Janta Party demands lie detector test for Indian politician Manish Sisodia
- State government of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu tables probe report in relation to the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's death
