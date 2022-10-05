India report: Indian PM Modi discusses Ukraine conflict with President Zelenskyy

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to discuss ongoing conflict
- Indian government ‘singularly responsible’ for country's economic problems says the opposition Congress Party
- Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir to be granted reservations soon, says Indian Home Minister Amit Shah
The number of migrants on bridging visas has increased six-fold, according to a recent study that warns processing times for skilled workers under Subclass 887 visas have almost doubled since 2018 to 24 months.
05/10/202210:23
Dr Sushil Kumar took over as Consul General of India in Melbourne on July 27, this year. Dr Kumar has praised the cordial and harmonious relationship between Australia and India. The consular jurisdiction of the Consulate General of India, Melbourne includes Victoria and Tasmania.
05/10/202208:03