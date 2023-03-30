India report : Indian PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Bhutan King

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra holds bilateral discussions with King of Bhutan
- Indian Home Ministry seeks report from the government of West Bengal (east) regarding Ram Navami violence
- G20 EMPOWER meeting begins in Kerala (south) to promote women's empowerment and economic prosperity
- India's main opposition Congress party focuses on women voters; Prime Minister Narendra Modi set for 20 pre-poll rallies
- 7 tourists killed in massive avalanche in Sikkim (north-east)
