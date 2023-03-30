India report : Indian PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Bhutan King

India: Ceremonial Reception Of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 05/04/2023

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra holds bilateral discussions with King of Bhutan
  • Indian Home Ministry seeks report from the government of West Bengal (east) regarding Ram Navami violence
  • G20 EMPOWER meeting begins in Kerala (south) to promote women's empowerment and economic prosperity
  • India's main opposition Congress party focuses on women voters; Prime Minister Narendra Modi set for 20 pre-poll rallies
  • 7 tourists killed in massive avalanche in Sikkim (north-east)
