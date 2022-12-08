SBS Hindi

India report : Indian PM reviews COVID-19 situation at high-level meeting

SBS Hindi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 December 2022 at 4:08pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 23/12/2022

Published 23 December 2022 at 4:08pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks states to increase testing for COVID-19 at a high-level meeting
  • India and China agree to continue dialogue in the 17th round of military talks
  • Global surge in COVID-19 cases prompts approval of nasal vaccineRuling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) suspends 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in view of global rise in COVID cases
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_71222_Daana.mp3 image

'Started from a shipping container’: The migrant story behind Australia's 'best' Indian restaurant

SBS Hindi

08/12/202210:40
LISTEN TO
hindi_211222_aboutFilmonMentalHealthWeb.mp3 image

'Unspoken crisis': Zindagi Dobara is a Hindi film focusing on men's mental health

SBS Hindi

21/12/202212:45
LISTEN TO
hindi_121222_soccer kids.mp3 image

Meet these young soccer players of Indian subcontinent background in Australia

SBS Hindi

20/12/202208:52
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.

SBS Hindi News 22 December 2022: Opposition praises Penny Wong for her China visit

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji news : 22 December 2022

Gq Dinner At Red Sea Film Festival - Jeddah

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 22 दिसंबर 2022

PENNY WONG CHINA VISIT

SBS Hindi News 21 December 2022: Trade to occupy a pivotal position in Australia-China bilateral talks