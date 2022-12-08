India report : Indian PM reviews COVID-19 situation at high-level meeting

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks states to increase testing for COVID-19 at a high-level meeting
- India and China agree to continue dialogue in the 17th round of military talks
- Global surge in COVID-19 cases prompts approval of nasal vaccineRuling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) suspends 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in view of global rise in COVID cases
LISTEN TO
'Started from a shipping container’: The migrant story behind Australia's 'best' Indian restaurant
SBS Hindi
08/12/202210:40
LISTEN TO
'Unspoken crisis': Zindagi Dobara is a Hindi film focusing on men's mental health
SBS Hindi
21/12/202212:45
LISTEN TO
Meet these young soccer players of Indian subcontinent background in Australia
SBS Hindi
20/12/202208:52