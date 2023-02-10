India report : Indian PM speaks with US President after landmark Air India-Boeing deal

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with US President Joe Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal
- IT department surveys BBC offices in two metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai - for alleged tax evasion
- Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has nothing to hide or be afraid of, says the Home Minister Amit Shah
- Opposition Congress party leader moves Supreme Court for investigation against Adani group
'Not performing in India pains me': Legendary Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali
10/02/202311:19
Temporary visa holders get chance to permanently settle in Australia
15/02/202310:58
'She's unstoppable': Indian origin singer Sienna Katelyn after participating in Australia's Got Talent
14/02/202308:12