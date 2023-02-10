India report : Indian PM speaks with US President after landmark Air India-Boeing deal

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

US President Joe Biden (L) and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R). Credit: DITA ALANGKARA / POOL/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 15/02/2023

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with US President Joe Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal
  • IT department surveys BBC offices in two metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai - for alleged tax evasion
  • Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has nothing to hide or be afraid of, says the Home Minister Amit Shah
  • Opposition Congress party leader moves Supreme Court for investigation against Adani group
LISTEN TO
Hindi_GhulamAli.mp3 image

'Not performing in India pains me': Legendary Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali

SBS Hindi

10/02/202311:19
LISTEN TO
hindi_150223_refugee Visa image

Temporary visa holders get chance to permanently settle in Australia

SBS Hindi

15/02/202310:58
LISTEN TO
Hindi_130223_siennaupdated.mp3 image

'She's unstoppable': Indian origin singer Sienna Katelyn after participating in Australia's Got Talent

SBS Hindi

14/02/202308:12
