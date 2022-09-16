SBS Hindi

India report: Indian PM visits Uzbekistan for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

UZBEKISTAN SCO SUMMIT

A handout photo made available by Uzbekistan President press-service shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaving aircraft upon arriving at the airport to attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, late 15 September 2022. Credit: UZBEKISTAN PRESIDENT PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT/EPA/AAP Image

Published 16 September 2022 at 2:51pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 16/09/2022

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit
  • Indian government and the state government of Assam (north east) sign peace accord with eight tribal outfits
  • Controversy continues between ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Delhi government's liquor policy·        
  • Indian politician Nitish Kumar promises special status to backward states if opposition comes to power in centre
Dr Sonu Bhaskar has been announced as the inaugural winner of the Australian Global Talent Award given by Advance.org, a Sydney-based non-profit organisation which recognises the contribution of talented migrants for supporting Australia’s future-facing economic recovery and growth.

14/09/202211:01
The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.

12/09/202207:55
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.

12/09/202206:17
SBS Hindi News 16 September 2022: People queue for hours to see the late Queen Elizabeth as she lies in state

End of COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, says WHO

मिलिए मोहन श्याम से जो सिखाते हैं वृंदावन में बांसुरी

There will be more floods in Australia this summer