India report : Indian President honours film personalities, gives away National Film awards

- The central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh gears up for intense electoral battle for its upcoming state elections next month
- Rajasthan (west) witnessing escalating political battle between two main political parties - Bharatiya Janta Party and Congress ahead of its state elections next month
- India's Supreme Court refuses to accord recognition to same-sex marriages, leaves it to Parliament
- Indian actress Waheeda Rehman conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony
New app in Hindi for children diagnosed with cancer
India and Australia forge stronger ties by connecting culture with technological innovations
