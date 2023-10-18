India report : Indian President honours film personalities, gives away National Film awards

India: 69th National Film Awards Ceremony

NEW DELHI, INDIA - OCTOBER 17: President Droupadi Murmu presented the Dadasaheb Phalke award to Waheeda Rehman during the 69th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan on October 17, 2023 in New Delhi, India. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 18/10/2023

  • The central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh gears up for intense electoral battle for its upcoming state elections next month
  • Rajasthan (west) witnessing escalating political battle between two main political parties - Bharatiya Janta Party and Congress ahead of its state elections next month
  • India's Supreme Court refuses to accord recognition to same-sex marriages, leaves it to Parliament
  • Indian actress Waheeda Rehman conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
Hindi_310823_Cancer app in Hindi.mp3 image

New app in Hindi for children diagnosed with cancer

SBS Hindi

19/09/202307:40
READ MORE

How strict have Australian student visa conditions become?

LISTEN TO
Hindi_161023_ India Australia Cultural Bridges REVISED.mp3 image

India and Australia forge stronger ties by connecting culture with technological innovations

SBS Hindi

13/10/202308:25


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian prime minister

SBS Hindi Newsflash 18 October 2023: Australia condemns attack on civil hospital in Gaza

fffg.PNG

SBS Hindi Newsflash 17 October 2023: Australian evacuation flights carrying 200 passengers from Israel land in Dubai

QUESTION TIME

इज़रायल में फंसे 45 ऑस्ट्रेलियाइयों को घर लाने के प्रयास जारी

Close up of man delivering speech while gesticulating with hands at a podium.

SBS Hindi Newsflash 16 October 2023: US President Biden warns Israel about its possible significant mistake