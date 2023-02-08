India report : Indian Prime Minister attacks opposition in Parliament

India: BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving at Parliament (Representative image) Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 10/02/2023

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticises opposition in the upper house of the parliament
  • Opposition parties seek probe into Hindenburg-Adani row
  • Supreme Court of India to hear tomorrow plea seeking probe into Hindenburg report on Adani Group
  • Indian government's latest data says over 200,000 people renounced Indian citizenship in 2022
