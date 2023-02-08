India report : Indian Prime Minister attacks opposition in Parliament

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticises opposition in the upper house of the parliament
- Opposition parties seek probe into Hindenburg-Adani row
- Supreme Court of India to hear tomorrow plea seeking probe into Hindenburg report on Adani Group
- Indian government's latest data says over 200,000 people renounced Indian citizenship in 2022
Study warns of suicide risk among international students, seeks prevention programs
08/02/202308:59
Why do some Indians in Australia resist becoming Australian citizens?
27/01/202306:40