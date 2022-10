Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, the western Indian state of Gujarat

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth praises the Indian legacy of traditional medicine practice

Indian government writes to five states over rising COVID-19 cases and positivity rates

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Fa cebook and Twitter .











READ MORE Brown comedians of Melbourne International Comedy Festival believe comedy has broken down the barriers