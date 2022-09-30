SBS Hindi

India report: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Gujarat

India National Games

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the opening ceremony of 36th National Games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Source: AP / Ajit Solanki/AP/AAP Image

Published 30 September 2022 at 4:30pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 30/09/22

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the western Indian state of Gujarat, hails Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)
  • Third term for Akhilesh Yadav as Samajwadi Party president
  • Rahul Gandhi's posters torn as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters state
  • Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows Serum Institute to export malaria vaccine to UK
Dr Kiran Martin- a paediatrician and the founder of the Asha Society India - a non-governmental organisation, is continuously working towards transforming the quality of life in slums with health care and education. The Asha Society is now a charity partner of the University of Sydney’s 'India Equity Scholarship'. Listen to this interview to know about her passion and dedication to working towards improving lives and about this scholarship.

30/09/202207:13
Brisbane is going to enjoy the mid- year Garba event "Garba ni Raat" on 6th May 2017 with known singer Krishna Kumar. Harita Mehta spoke to the secretary of organizing committee Mr. Maitrey Shah and singer Krishna Kumar about the event highlights.

28/04/201706:35
World Tourism Day was observed on 27 September under the theme 'Rethinking Tourism'. This SBS Hindi interview features Poornima Patil talking about her travel experiences around the world during the last 30 years.

28/09/202211:55

