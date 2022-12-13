India report : Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits northeastern states

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Tripura after border clashes at Tawang between Indian and Chinese forces
- Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud underlines the judiciary's role to protect individual freedom
- Indian fans celebrate Argentina's win on the streets with song and dance
'Good news': NSW relaxes conditions for permanent residency visa applicants
SBS Hindi
13/12/202205:29
'Started from a shipping container’: The migrant story behind Australia's 'best' Indian restaurant
SBS Hindi
08/12/202210:40
Indian art featured on an artistic shade in Brisbane
SBS Hindi
14/12/202210:33