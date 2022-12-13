SBS Hindi

India report : Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits northeastern states

India: Parliamentarians Pay Homage To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack On Its 21st Anniversary

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing in front of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Published 19 December 2022 at 3:08pm, updated 2 hours ago at 3:11pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 19/12/2022

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Tripura after border clashes at Tawang between Indian and Chinese forces
  • Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud underlines the judiciary's role to protect individual freedom
  • Indian fans celebrate Argentina's win on the streets with song and dance
'Good news': NSW relaxes conditions for permanent residency visa applicants

13/12/202205:29
'Started from a shipping container’: The migrant story behind Australia's 'best' Indian restaurant

08/12/202210:40
Indian art featured on an artistic shade in Brisbane

14/12/202210:33
SBS Hindi News 18 December 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions missile destroyer INS Mormugao into Indian Navy

संसद में पारित हुआ ऊर्जा राहत कानून

SBS Hindi News 17 December 2022: Federal government launches a national battery plan to conserve energy

SBS Hindi News 16 December 2022: Local councils can now hold citizenship ceremonies other than Australia Day