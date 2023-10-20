India report : Indian Prime Minister speaks with Palestinian president, assures humanitarian assistance

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Palestinian President, assures humanitarian assistance
- India calls for strict observance of humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas
- India reiterates opposition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative
- Two main political parties, Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party, express confidence in winning assembly election
