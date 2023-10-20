India report : Indian Prime Minister speaks with Palestinian president, assures humanitarian assistance

India: Meeting Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi And Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan At Hyderabad House

NEW DELHI, INDIA - OCTOBER 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waits for the arrival of President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Hyderabad House, on October 9, 2023 in New Delhi, India. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 20/10/2023

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Palestinian President, assures humanitarian assistance
  • India calls for strict observance of humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas
  • India reiterates opposition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative
  • Two main political parties, Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party, express confidence in winning assembly election

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
Hindi_191023_Bloodcancer.mp3 image

'Significant advances in cancer research, yet continued efforts remain essential'

SBS Hindi

19/10/202310:53
LISTEN TO
hindi_191023_WBBL image

Women's Big Bash League 2023: Excitement builds as WBBL season 9 kicks off

SBS Hindi

19/10/202307:39
LISTEN TO
Hindi_111023_World Food Day .mp3 image

How Indian restaurant owners are effectively managing food waste

SBS Hindi

19/10/202307:30
Share

Most popular

Virus Outbreak Canada

How strict have Australian student visa conditions become?

07:39
WBBL - Sixers v Stars

Women's Big Bash League 2023: Excitement builds as WBBL season 9 kicks off

10:53
Drashwin1.JPG

'Significant advances in cancer research, yet continued efforts remain essential'

Indian students

Australian student visa applicants will soon need to show higher savings

06:49
India: 69th National Film Awards Ceremony

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 19 अक्टूबर 2023

05:08
FIRST QANTAS FLIGHT SYDNEY ADELAIDE

South Australia opens permanent residency doors for skilled workers with a new condition

09:12
INDIA UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

Victoria extends permanent residency path for skilled migrants as visa places slashed this year

Students in graduation gowns holding diplomas

'False hopes of permanent residency': Study finds many graduates stuck in visa limbo

Latest podcast episodes

Parts of NSW face catastrophic bushfire danger.

SBS Hindi Newsflash 20 October 2023: Bush fire in west of Kempsey, NSW under control but on alert

Tanuja

फिल्मी डायरी : तनूजा

ISRAEL VICTIMS VIGIL MELBOURNE

SBS Hindi Newsflash 19 October 2023: MSF Australia asks for prompt cessation of hostilities in Gaza Strip

WBBL - Sixers v Stars

Women's Big Bash League 2023: Excitement builds as WBBL season 9 kicks off