India report: Indian Prime Minister to commission country's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commission country's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks opposition; says action against corrupt people creating new polarisation in national politics
- Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) maintains status quo on bilateral trade with Pakistan
- Delhi assembly passes confidence motion tabled by Arvind Kejriwal·
SAFAL Fest, a festival celebrating South Asian film, arts and literature
SBS Hindi
02/09/202210:41
'I want to see more people of Indian heritage in our parliament': Opposition leader Peter Dutton
SBS Hindi
31/08/202209:27
How can women protect themselves online?
SBS Hindi
02/09/202209:23