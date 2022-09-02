SBS Hindi

India report: Indian Prime Minister to commission country's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

SBS Hindi

India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital In Mohali Punjab

Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi addressing a gathering. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 September 2022 at 2:59pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 02/09/2022

Published 2 September 2022 at 2:59pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commission country's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks opposition; says action against corrupt people creating new polarisation in national politics
  • Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) maintains status quo on bilateral trade with Pakistan
  • Delhi assembly passes confidence motion tabled by Arvind Kejriwal·        
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
Hindi_Safal fest 2022 image

SAFAL Fest, a festival celebrating South Asian film, arts and literature

SBS Hindi

02/09/202210:41
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
hindi_310822_Dutton.mp3 image

'I want to see more people of Indian heritage in our parliament': Opposition leader Peter Dutton

SBS Hindi

31/08/202209:27
LISTEN TO
Hindi_Cyber Safety for women image

How can women protect themselves online?

SBS Hindi

02/09/202209:23
Share

Related podcast episodes

09:55

India report: Indian Prime Minister releases African cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh

07:29

India report: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Gujarat

08:11

India report: India mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

07:17

India report: Indian PM visits Uzbekistan for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

Latest podcast episodes

BRUCE LEHRMANN COURT

SBS Hindi News 27 October 2022: Supreme Court suspends jury in Brittany Higgins case; retrial in February

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022