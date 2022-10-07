SBS Hindi

India report: Indian PM to launch drive for one million jobs tomorrow

INDIA INTERPOL GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 90th General Assembly of Interpol in New Delhi, India, 18 October 2022. Source: EPA / MANISH JAIN/EPA/AAP Image

Published 21 October 2022 at 4:45pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 21/10/2022

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Mission LiFE to fight climate change in the presence of the UN's chief       
  • UK political crisis casts fresh shadow over India-UK free trade agreement
  • Indian main opposition Congress party slams ruling government for rupee’s ‘free fall’
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch drive for one million jobs tomorrow
