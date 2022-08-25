SBS Hindi

India report: Indian PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kartavya Path in Delhi

SBS Hindi

INDIA PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI INAUGRUATED KARTAVYA PATH

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian prime minister Narendra Modi greet people after he inaugurated Kartavya path in New Delhi, India 08 September 2022. Credit: INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU / HANDOUT/EPA

Published 9 September 2022 at 5:42pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India.

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kartavya Path in the capital city of Delhi, unveils statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate
  • Indian politician Kiren Rijiju accuses Rahul Gandhi and the main opposition Congress party of weakening India 
  • India, China troops begin disengagement at Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh (northern India)
