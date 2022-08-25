India report: Indian PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kartavya Path in Delhi

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kartavya Path in the capital city of Delhi, unveils statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate
- Indian politician Kiren Rijiju accuses Rahul Gandhi and the main opposition Congress party of weakening India
- India, China troops begin disengagement at Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh (northern India)
Adelaide prepares for a big Ganesh Utsav this year, featuring a 21 feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha
25/08/202212:36
Adelaide leaders laud significant Indian-Australian celebrations
09/09/202208:53
SAFAL Fest, a festival celebrating South Asian film, arts and literature
02/09/202210:41