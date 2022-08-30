SBS Hindi

India report: Indian social activist Anna Hazare slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over liquor policy

APTOPIX India Corruption Protest

India's anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare (Centre). Source: AP / Mustafa Quraishi/AP/AAP Image

Published 31 August 2022 at 3:10pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 31/08/2022

  • Indian social activist Anna Hazare slams Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over liquor policy
  • India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) mounts attack at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
  • India's main opposition Congress party raises issue of suicides linked to Chinese loan apps
  • High Court of the southern Indian state of Karnataka allows Ganesh Chaturthi (Lord Ganesh festival) celebrations at Hubbali Idgah ground
