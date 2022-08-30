India report: Indian social activist Anna Hazare slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over liquor policy

- Indian social activist Anna Hazare slams Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over liquor policy
- India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) mounts attack at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
- India's main opposition Congress party raises issue of suicides linked to Chinese loan apps
- High Court of the southern Indian state of Karnataka allows Ganesh Chaturthi (Lord Ganesh festival) celebrations at Hubbali Idgah ground
