India report: Indians hit by inflation, domestic cooking gas prices rise

Ganges river Varanasi

Varanasi city is located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Source: Amit Pasricha/ INDIAPICTURE/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Published 9 May 2022 at 1:21pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Manan Kumar
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 09/05/2022

  • Tension prevails in Varanasi, a religious city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, after a local court orders a status report on the presence of a temple inside the perimeter of a historical mosque
  • Politics heats up in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh after Khalistan slogans and flags appear on the state assembly building   
  • Inflation hits Indians hard as the price of domestic cooking gas goes beyond Rs 1000 in many states after a fresh hike of Rs 50
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

