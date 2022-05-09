India report: Indians hit by inflation, domestic cooking gas prices rise

- Tension prevails in Varanasi, a religious city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, after a local court orders a status report on the presence of a temple inside the perimeter of a historical mosque
- Politics heats up in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh after Khalistan slogans and flags appear on the state assembly building
- Inflation hits Indians hard as the price of domestic cooking gas goes beyond Rs 1000 in many states after a fresh hike of Rs 50
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
