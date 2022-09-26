SBS Hindi

India report: India's foreign minister S Jaishankar reaffirms India's stand in Ukraine - Russian crisis

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar

Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. Source: AAP / AAP Image/James Ross

Published 26 September 2022 at 5:13pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 26/09/2022

Highlights
  • India's foreign minister S Jaishankar reaffirms India's advocacy for a peaceful, diplomatic solution to the Ukraine - Russian crisis
  • The BJP government in India's hill state Uttarakhand faces massive agitation after the alleged exploitation and murder of a young girl by the kin of a party leader.
  • A fresh political crisis brews in India's main opposition party Congress
  • India wins the last T20 match and series against Australia
Hindi_210922_Curry Festival in Harris Park.mp3 image

A curry festival was organised at Sydney’s Harris Park to boost business for Indian restaurants and retailers that suffered during the COVID pandemic. SBS Hindi speaks to local leaders, business owners and those who attended the festivities.

26/09/202208:55
hindi_220922_standupComedians.mp3 image

Two desi/Aussie comedians performed taking the audience to a roller coaster journey of Indian immigrants in 'Tu NRI Banega' - a Hindi gig at the Sydney Fringe Festival this year. It is claimed as Australia’s first Hindi comedy show for the NRIs by the NRIs. Listen to this podcast to know about these young IT professionals who practice this art form to add laughter and nostalgia painting a picture of everyday struggles.

24/09/202214:48
hindi_230922_featureChildhoodDementia.mp3 image

It's a disease that kills almost as many Australian children as cancer, yet some advocates say childhood dementia is a lesser known health issue. As part of Dementia Action Week [[19 – 25 September 2022]], a national initiative is hoping to raise awareness of the condition, which currently affects some 700,000 children globally.

24/09/202204:57
Related podcast episodes

10:35

SBS Hindi News 15 August 2022: India celebrates 76th Independence day with fervour

11:55

SBS Hindi News 5 August 2022:Foreign Ministers urge restraint in Taiwan Strait as ASEAN gets underway

11:13

SBS Hindi News 24 August 2022: Greens push for parliamentary inquiry into Scott Morrison’s ministry saga

11:28

SBS Hindi News 19 August 2022: Prime Minister meets Indigenous female leaders during Torres Strait visit

Latest podcast episodes

India Australia Cricket

SBS Hindi News 26 September 2022: India beats Australia to clinch third and final T-20I series

3 Photo Credit_Little India Harris Park Business Association.jpeg

Sydney's Harris Park celebrates cultural diversity at Curry Festival

NSW WET WEATHER

SBS Hindi News 25 September 2022: Warnings of a new low-pressure system for western New South Wales

OPTUS STOCK

SBS Hindi News 24 September 2022: Optus apologises for massive data breach