India report: India's foreign minister S Jaishankar reaffirms India's stand in Ukraine - Russian crisis

- India's foreign minister S Jaishankar reaffirms India's advocacy for a peaceful, diplomatic solution to the Ukraine - Russian crisis
- The BJP government in India's hill state Uttarakhand faces massive agitation after the alleged exploitation and murder of a young girl by the kin of a party leader.
- A fresh political crisis brews in India's main opposition party Congress
- India wins the last T20 match and series against Australia
A curry festival was organised at Sydney’s Harris Park to boost business for Indian restaurants and retailers that suffered during the COVID pandemic. SBS Hindi speaks to local leaders, business owners and those who attended the festivities.
26/09/202208:55
Two desi/Aussie comedians performed taking the audience to a roller coaster journey of Indian immigrants in 'Tu NRI Banega' - a Hindi gig at the Sydney Fringe Festival this year. It is claimed as Australia’s first Hindi comedy show for the NRIs by the NRIs. Listen to this podcast to know about these young IT professionals who practice this art form to add laughter and nostalgia painting a picture of everyday struggles.
24/09/202214:48
It's a disease that kills almost as many Australian children as cancer, yet some advocates say childhood dementia is a lesser known health issue. As part of Dementia Action Week [[19 – 25 September 2022]], a national initiative is hoping to raise awareness of the condition, which currently affects some 700,000 children globally.
24/09/202204:57