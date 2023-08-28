India report : Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra wins Javelin Gold at World Athletics Championship

- India's spacecraft Vikram's landing point is named Shiv Shakti; The Indian space agency, ISRO, is all set to launch its solo Solar mission, Aditya L1, in the first week of September
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorts G20 countries to create a global body to control cryptocurrency and also asks for an ethical framework for using Artificial Intelligence.
- The Global North cannot ignore the problems of the Global South anymore, says Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar at the G20's Business20 Summit
- India's super athlete Neeraj Chopra wins Javelin Gold at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest
