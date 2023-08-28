India report : Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra wins Javelin Gold at World Athletics Championship

HUNGARY ATHLETICS

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra of India poses during the medal ceremony for Men's Javelin Throw competition of the World Athletics Championships in the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, 27 August 2023. Credit: Zsolt Czegledi/EPA/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 28/08/2023

  • India's spacecraft Vikram's landing point is named Shiv Shakti; The Indian space agency, ISRO, is all set to launch its solo Solar mission, Aditya L1, in the first week of September 
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorts G20 countries to create a global body to control cryptocurrency and also asks for an ethical framework for using Artificial Intelligence.
  • The Global North cannot ignore the problems of the Global South anymore, says Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar at the G20's Business20 Summit
  • India's super athlete Neeraj Chopra wins Javelin Gold at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest

Preparing for Rakhi gifts and delicacies? Understand Australian biodiversity laws first

28/08/202306:32
Diaspora 'over the moon' as world congratulates India on successful lunar mission

24/08/202308:50
Australians to get cheaper medications by next month

14/08/202306:09
SBS Hindi Newsflash 28 August 2023: Despite poor polling results Albanese confident about referendum vote

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की बढ़ती वृध्द आबादी के लिए प्रवासन महत्वपूर्ण

Preparing for Rakhi gifts and delicacies? Understand Australian biodiversity laws first

Sydney embraces Indian 'Mangalagaur' festival celebrating women through traditional dances