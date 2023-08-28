India report : Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra wins Javelin Gold at World Athletics Championship

India's spacecraft Vikram's landing point is named Shiv Shakti; The Indian space agency, ISRO, is all set to launch its solo Solar mission, Aditya L1, in the first week of September

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorts G20 countries to create a global body to control cryptocurrency and also asks for an ethical framework for using Artificial Intelligence.

The Global North cannot ignore the problems of the Global South anymore, says Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar at the G20's Business20 Summit