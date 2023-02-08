India report : India's opposition targets ruling BJP party over Adani issue

- India's main opposition party, Congress, attacks Modi's government over the Adani issue
- Indian army says any aggressive designs or attempts from China will be met with appropriate posturing
- Situation in Kashmir (northern India) progressively improving, according to the Indian army's Northern Chief
- India stands committed to reducing emissions intensity.
Study warns of suicide risk among international students, seeks prevention programs
08/02/202308:59
'Stop pro-Khalistan activities in Australia': Indian High Commissioner
31/01/202307:42