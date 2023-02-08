India report : India's opposition targets ruling BJP party over Adani issue

India Adani

Gautam Adani speaking at an event. Source: AP / Ajit Solanki/AP/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 08/02/2023

  • India's main opposition party, Congress, attacks Modi's government over the Adani issue
  • Indian army says any aggressive designs or attempts from China will be met with appropriate posturing
  • Situation in Kashmir (northern India) progressively improving, according to the Indian army's Northern Chief
  • India stands committed to reducing emissions intensity.
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
hindi_6223_students-suicide.mp3 image

Study warns of suicide risk among international students, seeks prevention programs

SBS Hindi

08/02/202308:59
LISTEN TO
Hindi_31123_HC1.mp3 image

'Stop pro-Khalistan activities in Australia': Indian High Commissioner

SBS Hindi

31/01/202307:42
READ MORE

Students with Australian degrees to have qualification recognised internationally

Share

Most popular

Australia issues travel alert for India; warns citizens about changing COVID rules

Students with Australian degrees to have qualification recognised internationally

11:06

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

08:28

India report : Indian government approves names of five judges for top court

Flights sale, travel deals for Australia-bound Indian tourists announced

05:56

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe quits party over the Voice to Parliament

India-bound travellers offered new destinations, more flights under Qantas-IndiGo partnership

Thousands of applicants waiting for regional Australian visas as processing times swell

Latest podcast episodes

rav2.jpeg

मिलिए प्रोफेसर राव धरेनवार से जो पंजाबी भाषा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए कर रहें है अथक प्रयास

Sad female college student holding her head and reading book.

Study warns of suicide risk among international students, seeks prevention programs

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY-RATE

RBA hikes interest rates again

Tanay Shah

नौकरी खोजते वक्त अंतर्राष्ट्रीय छात्र रखें इन बातों का ध्यान