India report : India's ruling BJP blames opposition Congress party for insulting armed forces

India: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Address Rally In Pathankot Under Bharat Jodo Yatra

Digvijay Singh (R) with Rajsthan CM Ashok Gehlot with Congress leader Ashok Ghelot during a rally. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Listen to the SBS Hindi news from India. 25/01/2023

  • India's ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) accuses the opposition Congress party of insulting armed forces
  • ‘Divgijaya Singh’s remark on surgical strike is ridiculous,' says Rahul Gandhi
  • 'Naatu Naatu' song from 'RRR' film gets nod for Best Original Song
  • Indian court allows extradition of Rajvinder Singh to Australia to face trial for murder
Russian-speaking siblings share their passion for Hindi

SBS Hindi

10/01/202304:36
'Australia must target skilled migrants, not just international students'

SBS Hindi

10/01/202308:04
'Deeply honoured': 2023 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award recipient Prof Jagadish

SBS Hindi

17/01/202309:50
Northern Territory government restricts alcohol sale in Alice Springs

SBS Hindi News 24 January 2023: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits the Northern Territory

Kamala Harris speech on Roe anniversary - Tallahassee

White House determined to restore abortion rights across US

SBS Hindi News 23 January 2023: Opposition Leader Peter Dutton calls for alcohol bans in Northern Territory as crime rates grow