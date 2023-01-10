India report : India's ruling BJP blames opposition Congress party for insulting armed forces

- India's ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) accuses the opposition Congress party of insulting armed forces
- ‘Divgijaya Singh’s remark on surgical strike is ridiculous,' says Rahul Gandhi
- 'Naatu Naatu' song from 'RRR' film gets nod for Best Original Song
- Indian court allows extradition of Rajvinder Singh to Australia to face trial for murder
Russian-speaking siblings share their passion for Hindi
SBS Hindi
10/01/202304:36
'Australia must target skilled migrants, not just international students'
SBS Hindi
10/01/202308:04
'Deeply honoured': 2023 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award recipient Prof Jagadish
SBS Hindi
17/01/202309:50