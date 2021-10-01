SBS Hindi

India report: Leadership crisis deepens in Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Published 1 October 2021 at 3:48pm, updated 10 October 2021 at 1:55am
In this latest India report: Former Punjab chief minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amrinder Singh quits party; Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra targets Rahul Gandhi; Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal campaigns in Punjab; Indian Health Ministry reminds residents to follow coronavirus protocols during the festival season.

