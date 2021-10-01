India report: Leadership crisis deepens in Congress

Published 1 October 2021 at 3:48pm, updated 10 October 2021 at 1:55am
Source: SBS
In this latest India report: Former Punjab chief minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amrinder Singh quits party; Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra targets Rahul Gandhi; Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal campaigns in Punjab; Indian Health Ministry reminds residents to follow coronavirus protocols during the festival season.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.