India report : Main political parties clash after Enforcement Directorate's action in Rajasthan

INDIA JUSTICE GANDHI CONVICTION

epa10784325 Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi (C) arrives with his sister Priyanka Gandhi (C-L) at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India, 04 August 2023. The Indian Supreme Court has stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi for the 'Modi'-surname remarks he allegedly made during a political rally in 2019. Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail in the 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him for his remarks on the surname Modi - the familly name of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi - for which he later was granted bail. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA Source: EPA / RAJAT GUPTA/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 27/10/2023

  • Enforcement Directorate summons Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of the western state of Rajasthan, and raids the premises of the state Congress chief's son
  • Opposition condemns ruling Bharatiya Janta Party on Enforcement Directorate raids, summons
  • India's ruling Bharatiya Janta Party says opposition Congress party trying to politicise action against party leaders in Rajasthan (west)
  • Eight former Indian Navy officers get death penalty in Qatar

