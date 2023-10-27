India report : Main political parties clash after Enforcement Directorate's action in Rajasthan

epa10784325 Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi (C) arrives with his sister Priyanka Gandhi (C-L) at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India, 04 August 2023. The Indian Supreme Court has stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi for the 'Modi'-surname remarks he allegedly made during a political rally in 2019. Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail in the 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him for his remarks on the surname Modi - the familly name of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi - for which he later was granted bail. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA Source: EPA / RAJAT GUPTA/EPA/AAP Image