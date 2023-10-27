India report : Main political parties clash after Enforcement Directorate's action in Rajasthan

- Enforcement Directorate summons Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of the western state of Rajasthan, and raids the premises of the state Congress chief's son
- Opposition condemns ruling Bharatiya Janta Party on Enforcement Directorate raids, summons
- India's ruling Bharatiya Janta Party says opposition Congress party trying to politicise action against party leaders in Rajasthan (west)
- Eight former Indian Navy officers get death penalty in Qatar
Is Australia taking note of India's inability to legalise same-sex marriage?
From engineering to poetry: This IT expert explains his passion for Hindi and why it matters to him
From school suspensions to world championships: How the gym became Vedant's 'safe space'
