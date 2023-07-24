India report : Manipur violence continues to dominate Parliament session

India Manipur Ethnic Clashes

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi sits in front of the old Parliament House on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Source: AP / Manish Swarup/AP/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 24/07/2023

  • Logjam in Indian Parliament threatens to continue as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and main opposition party Congress and others harden their stand over Manipur (northeastern state)
  • Violence threatens to spread in other parts of northeastern India
  • Torrential rains inundate several regions in many northern and western states of India; 27 people die in a landslide in Maharashtra's Raigarh (western India)
  • Some Indians raise objections to a sex scene in Christopher Nolan's masterpiece Oppenheimer
