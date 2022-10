Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati unanimously pick politician Eknath Shinde as their leader

Assam flood toll continues to rise, India's opposition party slams state government

India sees surge in COVID-19 infections; focus on surveillance, says Indian Health Minister

Samyukta Kisan Morcha calls for a nationwide stir against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme today

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





Advertisement