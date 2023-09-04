India report : Modi recognises his government's role in G20 Summit's successful hosting

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi credits his government for the successful hosting of the G20 Summit
- The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led ruling government brings "One Nation One Election" back on its agenda; opposition criticises and calls it an attack on India's federal structure
- Derogatory comments on Sanatan Hindu Dharma by Udhayanidi Stalin, son of Chief Minister of southern state of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, create commotion
- India lifts Asia Hockey Cup, beats Pakistan 2-0 in Penalty shootout.
LISTEN TO
More protection in demand for temporary visa-holder migrant workers
SBS Hindi
01/09/202307:28
LISTEN TO
Western Australia eases permanent residency rules for skilled migrants
SBS Hindi
29/08/202308:04
LISTEN TO
Pre-retirees encouraged to boost super savings against inflation
SBS Hindi
29/08/202307:19