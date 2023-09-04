India report : Modi recognises his government's role in G20 Summit's successful hosting

The Statue of Unity is a pet project of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Source: AAP

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 4/09/2023

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi credits his government for the successful hosting of the G20 Summit 
  • The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led ruling government brings "One Nation One Election" back on its agenda; opposition criticises and calls it an attack on India's federal structure
  • Derogatory comments on Sanatan Hindu Dharma by Udhayanidi Stalin, son of Chief Minister of southern state of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, create commotion
  • India lifts Asia Hockey Cup, beats Pakistan 2-0 in Penalty shootout.      
