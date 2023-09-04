India report : Modi recognises his government's role in G20 Summit's successful hosting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi credits his government for the successful hosting of the G20 Summit

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led ruling government brings "One Nation One Election" back on its agenda; opposition criticises and calls it an attack on India's federal structure

Derogatory comments on Sanatan Hindu Dharma by Udhayanidi Stalin, son of Chief Minister of southern state of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, create commotion