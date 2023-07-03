India report : Monsoon session of Indian Parliament set to commence on 20 July

- The Monsoon session of Indian Parliament, scheduled from 20 July, is anticipated to be tumultuous as the Opposition parties aim to forge a united front against the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party.
- A parliamentary standing committee is to meet today to discuss Uniform Civil Code that is likely to be tabled in the monsoon session.
- Well-known but controversial human rights activist Teesta Setalvad gets interim relief from an arrest by the Supreme Court in a late-night development.
LISTEN TO
Sydney's Adakar Theatre Group presents 'Through Our Lens', an exploration of migrant struggles
SBS Hindi
03/07/202311:32
LISTEN TO
Victoria 'Change Our Game' ambassador Molina Asthana to champion gender equality in sport
SBS Hindi
03/07/202309:14
LISTEN TO
'Empowering Indian women in STEM': Dr Riya Aggarwal calls for increased support
SBS Hindi
03/07/202311:01