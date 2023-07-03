India report : Monsoon session of Indian Parliament set to commence on 20 July

India New Parliament

Image of the Indian parliament. (Representative image) Source: AP / AP/AAP Image

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 03/07/2023

  • The Monsoon session of Indian Parliament, scheduled from 20 July, is anticipated to be tumultuous as the Opposition parties aim to forge a united front against the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party.
  • A parliamentary standing committee is to meet today to discuss Uniform Civil Code that is likely to be tabled in the monsoon session. 
  • Well-known but controversial human rights activist Teesta Setalvad gets interim relief from an arrest by the Supreme Court in a late-night development. 
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_sab zaidi image

Sydney's Adakar Theatre Group presents 'Through Our Lens', an exploration of migrant struggles

SBS Hindi

03/07/202311:32
LISTEN TO
Hindi_30623_Molina.mp3 image

Victoria 'Change Our Game' ambassador Molina Asthana to champion gender equality in sport

SBS Hindi

03/07/202309:14
LISTEN TO
Hindi_riya AI image

'Empowering Indian women in STEM': Dr Riya Aggarwal calls for increased support

SBS Hindi

03/07/202311:01

Share

Most popular

06:11
NEW DELHI, INDIA MARCH 22: Shot of Terminal 3 New Delhi Airport, New Delhi.

Permanent residency faster for skilled visa Subclass 190 as processing times decrease

05:27
teen girl studies with classmates at University stock photo

Australia poised to scrap its 'COVID visa', narrowing options for international students

A full length image of two men walking together in a hurry

Australian immigration: New work visas for young Indian professionals, extended business visa validity

06:49
Male and female nurse checking senior man's blood pressure on house call

Australian visas 2023: Fast-tracked permanent residency for aged care workers recruited from overseas

07:50
GettyImages-1250312462 (1).jpg

नेगेटिव गियरिंग क्या है और इससे निवेशकों को कैसे लाभ हो सकता है?

04:59
Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins gold during the Doha Diamond League

Sports Report: 01 July 2023

06:21
20220321001637995117-minihighres.jpg

Fiji news : 02 July 2023

Two women embrace each other in parliament house.

'अब यह शुरू हो गया': सीनेट के मत के साथ ही अगले छह माह में घटित होगा 'वॉइस' जनमत

Latest podcast episodes

manjula o connor.jpg

Financial support for temporary visa holders facing violence increased but experts demand more assistance

IMG-20230528-WA0023.jpg

Sydney's Adakar Theatre Group presents 'Through Our Lens', an exploration of migrant struggles

1665022319313.jfif

'Empowering Indian women in STEM': Dr Riya Aggarwal calls for increased support

mol2.jpg

Victoria 'Change Our Game' ambassador Molina Asthana to champion gender equality in sport