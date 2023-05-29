India report : Prime Minister Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

epa10659868 A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla inaugurating the new Parliament building in New Delhi, India, 28 May 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 May inaugurated the new parliament building amid boycott by opposition parties which insisted India's President should inaugurate the building. EPA/INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT/EPA