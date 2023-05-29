India report : Prime Minister Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

epa10659868 A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla inaugurating the new Parliament building in New Delhi, India, 28 May 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 May inaugurated the new parliament building amid boycott by opposition parties which insisted India's President should inaugurate the building. EPA/INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT/EPA

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 29/05/2023

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament House; Event boycotted by Opposition
  • Indian women wrestlers protesting in the capital city of Delhi (north) detained after a scuffle with police
  • Ace shuttler HS Prannoy wins the Malaysian Masters Tournament
