India report : Nipah virus claims 2 lives in Kerala, health authorities on high alert

- India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party alleges that the opposition is using Hinduism's Sanatan Dharma row for electoral gain
- India's main opposiiton Congress party criticises the ruling government for reducing import duty on the US Apples
- Nipah virus breaks out again in the southern state of Kerala, government confirms two deaths
- Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur (northeast)
LISTEN TO
'G20 showed India is an emerging power in the global south': AIBC Vice Chair Ravneet Pawha
SBS Hindi
12/09/202319:57
LISTEN TO
Australian permanent residency 2023: Queensland unlocks over 200 occupations for offshore applicants
SBS Hindi
13/09/202310:08
LISTEN TO
Qantas mired in Senate inquiry as new CEO takes control
SBS Hindi
11/09/202306:23