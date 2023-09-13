India report : Nipah virus claims 2 lives in Kerala, health authorities on high alert

India Rare Virus

People in protective suits prepare to cremate a body of a person who died of the Nipah virus. (Representative image) Source: AP / Shijith. K/AP/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 13/09/2023

  • India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party alleges that the opposition is using Hinduism's Sanatan Dharma row for electoral gain
  • India's main opposiiton Congress party criticises the ruling government for reducing import duty on the US Apples
  • Nipah virus breaks out again in the southern state of Kerala, government confirms two deaths
  • Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur (northeast)
