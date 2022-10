Opposition parties attack Indian government on fuel price hike

Violence claims eight lives in the eastern state of West Bengal after the killing of a political leader

Haryana assembly passes anti-conversion bill amid strong protest from the opposition Congress party

Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister today

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





