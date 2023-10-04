India report : Opposition parties demand for caste survey expansion across states

INDIA OPPOSITION POLITICS

India's opposition party leaders - Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha (L), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party leader T. R. Baalu (2-L), Indian national Congress (INC) party leader K. C. Venugopal (C), Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawa r(2-R) and Communist Party leader D.Raja (R). Source: EPA / RAJAT GUPTA/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 4/10/2023

  • India's Opposition parties demand caste survey in other states
  • Allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh join the opposition in demanding caste count
  • Amid Bihar caste census row, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses opposition of attempting to divide country
  • 23 Army personnel missing in flash flood triggered by cloudburst in Sikkim (northeast)
