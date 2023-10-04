India report : Opposition parties demand for caste survey expansion across states

- India's Opposition parties demand caste survey in other states
- Allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh join the opposition in demanding caste count
- Amid Bihar caste census row, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses opposition of attempting to divide country
- 23 Army personnel missing in flash flood triggered by cloudburst in Sikkim (northeast)
LISTEN TO
Thinking about a translation career? Know the difficulties Hindi translators face with sensitive documents
SBS Hindi
04/10/202307:37
LISTEN TO
Trending superfood: Sydney restaurant introduces a diverse range of millet dishes, from Bajra Tikki to Idli
SBS Hindi
03/10/202310:12
LISTEN TO
New laws introduced to boost privacy and protect data
SBS Hindi
03/10/202308:51