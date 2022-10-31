SBS Hindi

India Report: Over 100 feared dead in a tragic bridge collapse in the poll-bound western state of Gujarat

India Bridge Collapsed

Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. Source: AP / Ajit Solanki/AP

Published 31 October 2022 at 6:54pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 31/10/2022

Highlights
  • India flags concerns over social media platforms being used as a new-age toolkit by terrorists at the ongoing UNSC Counter-Terrorism meet in New Delhi.
  • Opposition parties protest as the Gujarat government announces a committee looking into implementing the Uniform Civil Code.
  • India loses its third Twenty20 match against South Africa by five wickets.
India suspension bridge collapses a week after it reopened

SBS Hindi

31/10/202205:27
Nearly 5% decline in house prices in September quarter: Domain Price Report

SBS Hindi

30/10/202205:26
The 'folk song' that changed Malini Awasthi's singing

SBS Hindi

30/10/202215:39
