India Report: Over 100 feared dead in a tragic bridge collapse in the poll-bound western state of Gujarat

Highlights
- India flags concerns over social media platforms being used as a new-age toolkit by terrorists at the ongoing UNSC Counter-Terrorism meet in New Delhi.
- Opposition parties protest as the Gujarat government announces a committee looking into implementing the Uniform Civil Code.
- India loses its third Twenty20 match against South Africa by five wickets.
India suspension bridge collapses a week after it reopened
SBS Hindi
31/10/202205:27
Nearly 5% decline in house prices in September quarter: Domain Price Report
SBS Hindi
30/10/202205:26
The 'folk song' that changed Malini Awasthi's singing
SBS Hindi
30/10/202215:39