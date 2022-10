In this latest SBS Hindi report from India:





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hold election campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa

Political parties attack one another over Hijab row

Coronavirus positivity rate continues to be high in some states

