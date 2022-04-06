SBS Hindi

India report: Parliament passes bill to unify three Delhi Municipal Corporations

India

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament House in New Delhi, India. Source: AAP Photos/EPA/STR

Published 6 April 2022 at 8:15pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 06/04/2022

  • Parliament approves bill to unify three municipal corporations in Delhi
  • Punjab and Haryana governments battle over their capital Chandigarh
  • Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar demands a separate High Court for Haryana
  • Bharatiya Janata Party under fire over Enforcement Directorate's action against Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
  • India condemns civilian killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, seeks independent probe
