India report: Parliament passes bill to unify three Delhi Municipal Corporations

- Parliament approves bill to unify three municipal corporations in Delhi
- Punjab and Haryana governments battle over their capital Chandigarh
- Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar demands a separate High Court for Haryana
- Bharatiya Janata Party under fire over Enforcement Directorate's action against Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
- India condemns civilian killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, seeks independent probe
