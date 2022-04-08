SBS Hindi

India report: Parliament’s budget session 2022 adjourned indefinitely ahead of schedule

Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Locket Chatterjee, at Parliament House in New Delhi, India. Source: : (AAP Image/Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA)

Published 8 April 2022 at 4:05pm
By Vishvaratna Srivastava
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 08/04/2022

  • Parliament concludes the budget session a day ahead of schedule
  • Lok Sabha clocks 129% overall productivity in the second leg of the budget session
  • Chinese hackers allegedly target power grid in Ladakh; attempt foiled, says Government
  • India not under pressure over trade ties with Russia says MEA amid sanctions on Moscow
  • All Andhra Pradesh ministers resign as Chief Minister prepares to overhaul the cabinet
