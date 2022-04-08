India report: Parliament’s budget session 2022 adjourned indefinitely ahead of schedule

- Parliament concludes the budget session a day ahead of schedule
- Lok Sabha clocks 129% overall productivity in the second leg of the budget session
- Chinese hackers allegedly target power grid in Ladakh; attempt foiled, says Government
- India not under pressure over trade ties with Russia says MEA amid sanctions on Moscow
- All Andhra Pradesh ministers resign as Chief Minister prepares to overhaul the cabinet
