India report: Indian Prime Minister calls Israeli counterpart, discusses bilateral ties

Israel India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, Israel, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Credit: Debbie Hill/AP/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 11/10/2023

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu
  • India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party backs Israel while opposition Congress party stands with Palestine
  • Students from Aligarh Muslim University booked over Pro-Palestine march without permission
  • Congress-ruled states to conduct caste census, says opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi
  • Battle lines drawn for Telangana Assembly polls (South India) as political parties intensify their election campaigns

Indian-Australian duo ditches corporate life to embark on a global adventure

11/10/202323:18
Mental Health Day: Wellness coach urges international students to stay in touch with parents regularly

10/10/202308:34
Places to visit: Champawat and Jeolikote in India for cultural heritage and panoramic views of the Himalayas

08/10/202308:41
