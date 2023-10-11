India report: Indian Prime Minister calls Israeli counterpart, discusses bilateral ties

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu
- India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party backs Israel while opposition Congress party stands with Palestine
- Students from Aligarh Muslim University booked over Pro-Palestine march without permission
- Congress-ruled states to conduct caste census, says opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi
- Battle lines drawn for Telangana Assembly polls (South India) as political parties intensify their election campaigns
Indian-Australian duo ditches corporate life to embark on a global adventure
11/10/202323:18
Mental Health Day: Wellness coach urges international students to stay in touch with parents regularly
10/10/202308:34
Places to visit: Champawat and Jeolikote in India for cultural heritage and panoramic views of the Himalayas
08/10/202308:41