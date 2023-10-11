India report: Indian Prime Minister calls Israeli counterpart, discusses bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party backs Israel while opposition Congress party stands with Palestine

Students from Aligarh Muslim University booked over Pro-Palestine march without permission

Congress-ruled states to conduct caste census, says opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi

Battle lines drawn for Telangana Assembly polls (South India) as political parties intensify their election campaigns

