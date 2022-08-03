India report: President Droupadi Murmu hails India's achievements in her maiden address to the nation

In her first address to the nation, Indian President Droupadi Murmu hails India for introducing the real strength of democracy to the world

Spar between the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the main opposition Congress party gets ugly even as India celebrates the 75th anniversary of Independence Day

India terms China's bid to stop UN sanctions against Jaish-e-Mohammad member Abdul Rauf Asghar as 'double standards and regressive'