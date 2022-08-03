SBS Hindi

India report: President Droupadi Murmu hails India's achievements in her maiden address to the nation

Indian President Droupadi Murmu inspects The Guard Of Honour at Presidential Palace, New Delhi.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu inspecting the guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace) forecourt on July 25, 2022 in New Delhi, India. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Published 15 August 2022 at 1:05pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 15/08/2022

  • In her first address to the nation, Indian President Droupadi Murmu hails India for introducing the real strength of democracy to the world
  • Spar between the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the main opposition Congress party gets ugly even as India celebrates the 75th anniversary of Independence Day
  • India terms China's bid to stop UN sanctions against Jaish-e-Mohammad member Abdul Rauf Asghar as 'double standards and regressive' 
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays rich tributes to ace stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India's Warren Buffet
Meet Gagan Bhatnagar, the chef behind Australia's 'best pizza'

03/08/202211:07
