India report : Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart

Joint press conference in New Delhi, India - 01 Jun 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Right) with Nepal's counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Left) flag off a cargo train from India to Nepal during a joint press conference at Hyderabad house. Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 02/06/2023

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal in the capital city of Delhi
  • Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party launches attacks against opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the US
  • Home Minister Amit Shah announces judicial inquiry commission for investigating Manipur (north-east) violence
  • Third G20 Health Working Group meeting to be held in Hyderabad (south)
'Joram' starring Manoj Bajpayee to be screened at Sydney Film Festival 2023

Australian immigration: New work visas for young Indian professionals, extended business visa validity

Treasury faces tough questions over PwC data leak scandal

SBS Hindi Newsflash 02 June 2023: Workers and unions cheer Fair Work's wage decision; businesses unhappy

Multicultural support for the Voice referendum gains momentum as Coalition maintains its opposing stand

'Joram' starring Manoj Bajpayee to be screened at Sydney Film Festival 2023

Treasury faces tough questions over PwC data leak scandal