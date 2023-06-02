India report : Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal in the capital city of Delhi
- Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party launches attacks against opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the US
- Home Minister Amit Shah announces judicial inquiry commission for investigating Manipur (north-east) violence
- Third G20 Health Working Group meeting to be held in Hyderabad (south)
'Joram' starring Manoj Bajpayee to be screened at Sydney Film Festival 2023
Treasury faces tough questions over PwC data leak scandal
