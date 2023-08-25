India report : Prime Minister Modi raises border concerns with Chinese President Xi

SOUTH AFRICA BRICS SUMMIT

South Africa is hosting the 15th BRICS Summit in presence of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa , as the group’s economies account for a quarter of global gross domestic product. Credit: MARCO LONGARI / POOL/EPA / AAPImage

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 25/08/2023

  • Narendra Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece in four decades
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises border concerns with Chinese President Xi in brief chat at BRICS summit
  • Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission, Pragyan rover begins exploring lunar terrain
  • 69th National Film Awards announced; Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon share Best Actress award, Actor Allu Arjun wins Best Actor for film 'Pushpa'
  • Fourth G20 Culture Working Group meeting to begin today in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh, North India)

    Tune into
    SBS Hindi 
    at 5 pm every day and follow us on
    Fa
    cebook 
    and
    Twitter.

    LISTEN TO
    Hindi_230823_Voice image

    Yes and No Voice campaigns gear up before referendum announcement

    SBS Hindi

    24/08/202309:46
    LISTEN TO
    hindi_240823-chandryaan3_success.mp3 image

    Diaspora 'over the moon' as world congratulates India on successful lunar mission

    SBS Hindi

    24/08/202308:50
    LISTEN TO
    Hindi_230823_Expensive groceries .mp3 image

    Shoplifting on the rise for supermarket giants as their profits and grocery prices rise

    SBS Hindi

    24/08/202307:47
Share

Most popular

08:50
INDIA SPACE TECHNOLOGY CHANDRAYAAN 3

Diaspora 'over the moon' as world congratulates India on successful lunar mission

07:34
SPACE INDIA CHANDRAYAAN 2 LUNAR MOON MISSION

India report : India's spacecraft set for historic moon landing today

10:14
SPACE INDIA CHANDRAYAAN 2 LUNAR MOON MISSSION

India report : Indian spacecraft approaches moon, world's focus on its soft lunar landing

07:00
tt.PNG

Migrant Achiever's Awards emphasise the importance of celebrating and sharing the success stories of migrants

10:31
363497313_1009886886861400_3026354373323445667_n (002).jpg

‘More than beauty’: Miss Earth Australia contestant Puja pushing for pageant diversity

07:47
Capture.PNG

Shoplifting on the rise for supermarket giants as their profits and grocery prices rise

09:57
A worker spreads out wet rice grain to dry under the sun

India's non-basmati white rice export ban sparks concern among Australian importers and distributors

06:11
Global processing times for the skilled nominated visa Subclass 190 have been reduced.

Permanent residency: Australia reduces wait time for visa subclass 190

Latest podcast episodes

INDIA ENTERTAINMENT

तुमको न भूल पायेंगे: रेखा

INDIA BOLLYWOOD LUX

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 25 अगस्त 2023

Live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 in Mumbai - 23 Aug 2023

SBS Hindi Newsflash 24 August 2023: India's Chandrayaan-3 makes historic landing on lunar south pole

INDIA SPACE TECHNOLOGY CHANDRAYAAN 3

Diaspora 'over the moon' as world congratulates India on successful lunar mission