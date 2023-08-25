- Narendra Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece in four decades
- Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission, Pragyan rover begins exploring lunar terrain
- 69th National Film Awards announced; Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon share Best Actress award, Actor Allu Arjun wins Best Actor for film 'Pushpa'
- Fourth G20 Culture Working Group meeting to begin today in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh, North India)
Yes and No Voice campaigns gear up before referendum announcement
Diaspora 'over the moon' as world congratulates India on successful lunar mission
Shoplifting on the rise for supermarket giants as their profits and grocery prices rise
India report : Prime Minister Modi raises border concerns with Chinese President Xi
South Africa is hosting the 15th BRICS Summit in presence of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa , as the group’s economies account for a quarter of global gross domestic product. Credit: MARCO LONGARI / POOL/EPA / AAPImage
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 25/08/2023
