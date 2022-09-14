SBS Hindi

India report: Protest march in east India erupts into clashes between BJP workers and police

BJP launches Nabanna Abhiyan in Kolkata

Several prominent party leaders, including Leader of the of the Bharatiya Janata Party participated along with thousands of party workers from three different places during the Nabanna Abhiyan (State Secretariat of the Indian state of West Bengal) in Kolkata. Credit: Sukhomoy_ Sen / Eyepix Group / i/PA/AAP Image

Published 14 September 2022 at 3:31pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 14/09/202

  • Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) takes on the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP); Main opposition Congress party in Gujarat (western India) with polls around the corner
  • BJP workers clash with police during protest march in Kolkata in east India
  • Indian government releases national list of essential medicines; 34 drugs added, 26 dropped
  • India to assume the Presidency of G20 for one year
hindi_13922_DrSonu.mp3 image

Dr Sonu Bhaskar has been announced as the inaugural winner of the Australian Global Talent Award given by Advance.org, a Sydney-based non-profit organisation which recognises the contribution of talented migrants for supporting Australia’s future-facing economic recovery and growth.

14/09/202211:01
HINDI_Diversity Fest 120922 image

The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.

12/09/202207:55
hindi_090922_queenShwetambraFinal.mp3 image

Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.

12/09/202206:17
