India report: Protest march in east India erupts into clashes between BJP workers and police

- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) takes on the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP); Main opposition Congress party in Gujarat (western India) with polls around the corner
- BJP workers clash with police during protest march in Kolkata in east India
- Indian government releases national list of essential medicines; 34 drugs added, 26 dropped
- India to assume the Presidency of G20 for one year
Dr Sonu Bhaskar has been announced as the inaugural winner of the Australian Global Talent Award given by Advance.org, a Sydney-based non-profit organisation which recognises the contribution of talented migrants for supporting Australia’s future-facing economic recovery and growth.
14/09/202211:01
The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.
12/09/202207:55
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.
12/09/202206:17