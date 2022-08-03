SBS Hindi

India report: Protests in Indian parliament about misuse of Enforcement Directorate and other agencies

SBS Hindi

India: Statue of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

Indian Parliament Building in New Delhi. Credit: AAP Image/Ravi Batra/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2022 at 3:16pm, updated 5 August 2022 at 3:19pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 05/08/2022

Published 5 August 2022 at 3:16pm, updated 5 August 2022 at 3:19pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
  • Opposition protests in the Indian parliament over alleged misuse of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies
  • Young Indian office in the Indian capital city of Delhi searched by Enforcement Directorate (ED); Congress party reacts
  • Indian politician Margaret Alva urges parliamentarians to vote without fear or political pressure ahead of vice president polls
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
hindi_010822_pizza-chef.mp3 image

Meet Gagan Bhatnagar, the chef behind Australia's 'best pizza'

SBS Hindi

03/08/202211:07

LISTEN TO
Maasa's selection in ACTAA image

Indian film 'Maasa' nominated for an AACTA award in Australia

SBS Hindi

04/08/202210:22

LISTEN TO
hindi_01082022_zaneta.mp3 image

‘A woman of colour in steel-capped boots’: Zaneta Mascarenhas’s journey from engineer to MP

SBS Hindi

01/08/202213:34
Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'