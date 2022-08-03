India report: Protests in Indian parliament about misuse of Enforcement Directorate and other agencies

- Opposition protests in the Indian parliament over alleged misuse of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies
- Young Indian office in the Indian capital city of Delhi searched by Enforcement Directorate (ED); Congress party reacts
- Indian politician Margaret Alva urges parliamentarians to vote without fear or political pressure ahead of vice president polls
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
