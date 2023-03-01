India report: Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks in the UK adjourn Parliament in India

- Both houses of Indian Parliament adjourned for a day over Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remark in United Kingdom
- Congress-BJP clash intensifies over Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remark; BJP demands apology
- Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu reunites parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha
- India's Supreme Court rejects pleas seeking additional compensation for victims of 1984 Bhopal gas disaster
- Government employees' strike over Old Pension Scheme reinstatement impacts services in Maharashtra
- Centre government warns states and union territories to brace themselves for a hotter-than-normal summer in 2023
Sydney rental crisis exacerbates migrants' struggles
01/03/202312:50
'Humans of Australia', connecting people through stories
23/02/202307:11
Australian universities to set up campuses in India
27/02/202307:03