India report: Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks in the UK adjourn Parliament in India

INDIA KASHMIR BHARAT JODO YATRA

Indian National Congress (INC) party senior leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at a public meeting amid snowfall as he concludes the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' or 'Unite India March' in Srinagar. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN Source: EPA / FAROOQ KHAN/EPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the India Report of 15/03/2023.

  • Both houses of Indian Parliament adjourned for a day over Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remark in United Kingdom
  • Congress-BJP clash intensifies over Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remark; BJP demands apology
  • Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu reunites parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha
  • India's Supreme Court rejects pleas seeking additional compensation for victims of 1984 Bhopal gas disaster
  • Government employees' strike over Old Pension Scheme reinstatement impacts services in Maharashtra
  • Centre government warns states and union territories to brace themselves for a hotter-than-normal summer in 2023
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
Hindi_Sydney rentals 0103 image

Sydney rental crisis exacerbates migrants' struggles

SBS Hindi

01/03/202312:50
LISTEN TO
Hindi_230223_Humans of Australia.mp3 image

'Humans of Australia', connecting people through stories

SBS Hindi

23/02/202307:11
LISTEN TO
Hindi_2602_Aus Uni Ind image

Australian universities to set up campuses in India

SBS Hindi

27/02/202307:03
Share

Most popular

11:06
Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

07:23
Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

India: Lockdown In 30 States UTs Of India After Covid-19 Cases Near 500-Mark, Toll Rises To 10

'Hassle-free travel': No RT-PCR test required before travelling to India

Indian students

Visa update : Work hours capped for foreign students, extended post-study work rights for eligible courses

Virus Outbreak India Tourists

Australia issues travel alert for India; warns citizens about changing COVID rules

08:03
parent1.jpg

Over 140,000 waiting for parent visas as processing time balloons

AUBURN POLICE STATION SHOOTING

32-year-old Indian man allegedly shot dead in Sydney by police

bsm3.JPG

'ECTA will boost Indian exports': India eyes opportunities in Australia’s chemical industry

Latest podcast episodes

REAL ESTATE AGENT STOCK

Australia's affordable rentals halve over 12 months

People with fist put together during support group session

डाइवर्सिटी काउंसिल रिपोर्ट: नेतृत्व की भूमिकाओं में बहुसांस्कृतिक महिलाओं की आवश्यकता

Achala.jpg

Sydney to host South Asian Film Festival of Australia

SAMEER PANDEY-1.1.jpg

Australian politics should reflect our diversity: Labor candidate Sameer Pandey